Severe Weather Threat Tomorrow (Thu.)

Southern Lower Michigan is in the Marginal Risk Area for severe weather tomorrow (Thu.). SPC says:

"Thunderstorms will likely be ongoing early Thursday morning from northern IL/southern WI into Lower MI...resulting bowing line segments may produce isolated damaging wind gusts...Thunderstorms are expected to develop rapidly during the afternoon...Primary severe hazard is expected to be damaging wind gusts, particularly if organization into a convective line occurs. Hail will also be possible...predominantly linear mode could limit the tornado potential, but vertical wind profiles still suggest a low-probability threat, particularly across IL and northern MO."

Severe Weather Outlook Map for Wed. PM 5/13

The above map is the Severe Weather Outlook for this Wed. PM/night from the Storm Prediction Center. There is an Enhanced Risk Area in OK and TX and two Slight Risk Areas (in yellow)…one from Kansas to Mexico and the other across parts of NE/KS/MO/IA. The (light green) General T-Storm Area comes east into SW Michigan. That would be for after midnight tonight. SPC says:

"Severe thunderstorms with the primary threats of scattered damaging winds and large hail are expected this afternoon into evening..."

In the meantime, tune into our special tonight at 7 pm on WOOD TV8 on the Kalamazoo Tornado of May 13, 1980. That F3 tornado was the last big tornado to hit West Michigan. We are overdue for another significant tornado outbreak in S. Lower Michigan.

BTW, we have not had a flash of lightning or a rumble of thunder in Grand Rapids for the last two weeks. We’ve been in an unseasonably cold pattern…the coldest May 1-12 ever in Grand Rapids, 8.4 degrees colder than average. The storms have been south of us. It’s also been unusually quiet. We have had only four relatively small tornadoes in the U.S. in the last week…unusually for May – which is often the month with the most tornadoes in the U.S. However, we have had 73 fatalities this year from tornadoes in the U.S. That’s more than the fatalities from 2018 and 2019 combined.