Severe Weather Threat This Saturday

An upper level disturbance will track east from Eastern Iowa this (Sat. AM) into N. Illinois this PM touching off thunderstorms. The Slight Risk Area (in yellow) covers much of N. Illinois. The Marginal Risk Area (in dark green) comes into SW Michigan – generally south of South Haven. SPC says: 

 "Latest thinking is scattered supercells will evolve by early
   afternoon near the IA/northwestern IL border then spread east toward
   the Chicago metro by early evening. Hail, wind, and a few tornadoes
   can be expected with this activity."

Here's radar:
Central Great Lakes sector loop
