Severe Weather Threat This Saturday

An upper level disturbance will track east from Eastern Iowa this (Sat. AM) into N. Illinois this PM touching off thunderstorms. The Slight Risk Area (in yellow) covers much of N. Illinois. The Marginal Risk Area (in dark green) comes into SW Michigan – generally south of South Haven. SPC says:
"Latest thinking is scattered supercells will evolve by early afternoon near the IA/northwestern IL border then spread east toward the Chicago metro by early evening. Hail, wind, and a few tornadoes can be expected with this activity." Here's radar: Go to: Most Recent Image