Severe Weather Threat This Saturday

One dam on the Tittabawassee River failed on Tuesday, May 19 after up to 7 inches of rain fell on saturated ground. The Edenville Dam failed, the Sanford Dam is still there. The volume of water submerged it, but it did not fail. If the Sanford Dam had failed, the flood would have been several feet higher in Midland. Here's a link to a nice map of Midland County. Wixom Lake, behind the Edenville dam completely drained...the river now runs through what was the middle of the lake The lake typically has a surface area of 1,980 acres (8.0 km2), a shoreline of more than 84 miles (135 km), a maximum capacity of 66,200 acre feet (81,700,000 m3), a normal capacity of 36,000 acre feet (44,000,000 m3),[8] and a maximum depth of 40 feet (12 m).[1].

Sanford Lake has a surface area of 1,499 acres (6.07 km2) and a shoreline length of 34.5 miles (55.5 km). The main body of the lake stretches for about 6 miles (9.7 km) north of the dam, but the water remains deep enough for small boat navigation up past the town of Edenville, Michigan ten miles (16 km) north of the dam. It has a volume of 13,899 acre feet. By comparison, Reeds Lake in East Grand Rapids covers 265 acres. Sanford Lake is slightly over half a mile wide at its widest point, and averages 9.3 feet deep, with a deepest point of 26 feet. It continues to drain. 6 helicopters responded to the dam failures and flooding. Here's a wider view: