Severe Weather Threat is Small

The Severe Weather Threat front from this Sunday evening thru Monday PM is small – not likely, but also not impossible. A cool front will pass through the area from WNW to ESE on Monday. Ahead of and along the front, there will be scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Above is the Severe Weather Outlook map from the Storm Prediction Center for this afternoon and tonight. The Marginal Risk Areas includes much of Wisconsin and Lake Michigan and also a small portion of West Michigan, generally west of a line from Holland to Traverse City. The Storm Prediction Center says:

"...storms should remain generally disorganized, except for isolated clusters which may produce locally stronger gusts.

Storm Prediction Center Severe Weather Map for Monday

This is the Severe Weather Outlook Map from the Storm Prediction Center for Monday PM. There is a Marginal Risk for SE Michigan and for much of Indiana and Ohio. In Michigan the area is generally southeast of a line from Lansing to Battle Creek SPC says:

“

"Strong thunderstorms may impact parts of the lower Great Lakes into lower Ohio Valley Monday afternoon and evening, accompanied by at least some risk for potentially damaging wind gusts."

Sunset Saturday at the South Haven buoy

Another beautiful sunset at the South Haven buoy Saturday evening. Sunset for this Sunday is at 9:10 pm and sunrise at 6:28 am. We have lost 40 minutes of daylight since the Summer Solstice occurred back on June 20.

This has certainly been a sunny and warm summer. We’ve had 72% of possible sunshine this month after we had the sunniest June ever at 82%. It’s also been a relatively calm July. The average wind speed this month in Kalamazoo has been only 5.0 mph. Rainfall has been quite variable. In Grand Rapids (Ford Airport), we’ve had 4.52″ of rain this month and that’s 1.59″ above average. In Kalamazoo, rainfall has totaled 1.31″ and that’s 1.61″ below average.

oats in the Muskegon Chanel on Saturday July 25, 2020

Look at the boats that were in the Muskegon Channel on Saturday shortly after 1 pm. We have now gone a month without a high temperature below 80 degrees. We also had four days in a row with a high temperature of 82° from the 20th to the 23rd.

Consecutive Days with the same high temp. in Gr. Rapids

Four days in a row is the record for most consecutive days with the same high temperature in Grand Rapids. We almost set a new record on July 24, but we got one degree higher (high of 83°). The month of July is running 3.3 deg. warmer than average in Grand Rapids.

Santa on a beach with a reindeer – from WSAV

Santa here to remind you that is now less than 5 months to Christmas Day. While inland areas should reach a sizzling 90 degrees this PM. It will be cooler at the Lake Michigan shore. Winds will pick up from the southwest at 10-20 mph. That will produce waves of 2-4 feet (higher as you go north) and present a risk of rip currents and structural currents along the piers and breakwaters. Don’t jump off or swim near the south side of the breakwaters today…that’s especially true of the pier at Grand Haven.