This afternoon is our annual Severe Weather Special on WOOD radio (106.9 FM and 1300 AM). Terri DeBoer, Matt Kirkwood and I will be on the radio live from 3 to 4 pm this afternoon. We’ll be taking your calls and talking about severe weather. We’ll have a summer forecast and we’ll talk about how to keep you and your family safe – especially while we have everyone under the stay-at-home rules. While tornadoes can occur even in winter, May is the prime severe weather month in the U.S.

So, we’d be appreciative if you could find a radio, cellphone or computer and listen in this afternoon…again from 3-4 pm on WOOD radio.

Have an awesome weekend! Thanks again for reading my blog.