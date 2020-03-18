Severe Weather Risk – Michigan and Midwest

The map above is the Severe Weather Risk Map for Thursday PM/night. There are two Slight Risk Areas (in yellow). The larger area runs from N. Texas to S. Illinois with a second area centered over Iowa. There is a large Marginal Risk Area (in dark green), which comes up into SW Michigan, generally south of I-96, where the main threat will be isolated damaging wind (though a tornado can’t be totally ruled out). SPC says:

"Across the Upper Midwest into the OH Valley, at least some severe potential is evident, mainly from Thursday evening into the overnight hours as a south-southwesterly low-level jet strengthens. Isolated strong to damaging winds should be the main threats with any storms that can develop along/ahead of the cold front. A tornado also cannot be ruled out given the strong low-level shear expected. Weak instability is the main limiting factor precluding higher severe probabilities across these regions for now, but this potential will be reevaluated in later outlooks."

Severe Thunderstorm Outlook Map for March 18 – Weds.

In the meantime, here’s the Severe Weather Outlook Map for today (Weds. PM/night). There is an Enhanced Risk Area in Texas and Oklahoma (in orange). This is surrounded by a Slight Risk Area (in yellow) and a Marginal Risk Area (in dark green). There is a second Marginal Risk Area over the Ohio Valley. SPC says:

"Scattered severe thunderstorms are expected late this afternoon and evening with a severe risk continuing into the overnight across parts of the southern and central Plains. Severe gusts, large hail, and a few tornadoes are possible."

The best chance of thunderstorms in West Michigan will be late Thursday afternoon into Thursday evening. Some scattered storms are likely, gusty winds are possible. Some significant rain (1/2 to 1″) is also likely. Here’s regional radar:

And Southern Plains regional radar:

There were two small tornadoes in NW Texas on Tuesday – one near Throckmorton and the other near Pleasant Hill. There were also 5 reports of marginally severe hail (1″ in diameter) in N. Texas – there were no injuries or any significant damage from these storms.

Grand Rapids NWS graphic on the weather for this Wednesday

Probability of 2″ or more of snow over the next 72 hours

This map from the Weather Prediction Center shows the probability of 2″ or more of snow over the next 72 hours…with high probabilities over the U.P. and N. Wisconsin. Much of the West will see some snow. We’ll get rain, but we’ll also get some chilly air that will send temperatures falling during the day on Friday and we’ll be mostly in the 30s during the daylight hours of Saturday and Sunday.

Tuesday's National High/Low temps: 94° at Zapata County Airport, TX; -14° at 19 miles south of Rudyard, MT.