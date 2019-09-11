Severe Weather Risk

This is the Severe Weather Outlook Map for today (Wed.) and tonight from the Storm Prediction Center. West Michigan is in the (dark green) Marginal Risk Area. SPC says: “Great Lakes… Storms may be ongoing early in the day as an MCS (thunderstorm complex) continues east along the instability gradient. Southwest winds at 850 mb (about one mile above the ground) will also maintain warm/moist advection into the region, supporting continued development or rejuvenation of the pre-existing system. Damaging winds appears to be the main concern.

Rainfall Tuesday

Here’s some rainfall totals from Tuesday. Scattered showers and storms were around early in the day and then around the dinner hour. Norton Shores had the rain magnet working with over 2″. Over an inch and a half fell at the Muskegon airport. There were about 1,000 customers that lost power during the evening storms in Ottawa and Kent Counties. Small hail fell in Grand Haven and Coopersville, while hail nearly to golfball-size fell at Mt. Pleasant.

High temperatures Tuesday

Here’s high and low temperatures for Tuesday. Kalamazoo reached 90° at the airport. That’s the 11th 90-degree day for Kalamazoo this summer. All of the other 10 days were in July. Note the much cooler temperatures at Lake Michigan. The weather station at the beach in Muskegon was 20° cooler than Kalamazoo. The water temp. Tuesday AM was 65° at Holland State Park. The water temp. at Reeds Lake Tuesday was 71°

Sunset at South Haven Tuesday evening

This was sunset at the South Haven Channel Tuesday evening. We are losing nearly 3 minutes of daylight each day now as we move through September. Sunrise today (Wed.) in downtown Gr. Rapids is at 7:18 am and sunset is at 8 pm exactly.

The temperature reached 100° at Lexington KY on Tuesday, Louisville was 99°. Atlanta and Montgomery AL topped out at 98° and Tampa had a high of 96°. On the cool side, the high temp. was just 55° at Grand Marais MN, 60° at Intl. Falls MN, 61° at Devils Lake ND, just 54° at Cut Bank MT. and 52° at Yellowstone N.P.

Have a great day! Thanks for reading my blog and you can look for me on the news later today.