Severe Weather Outbreak

The Storm Prediction Center has an Enhanced Outlook Area (in orange on the map above) for tomorrow (Thu.) PM. SPC says:

"...severe thunderstorms, capable primarily of damaging gusts and perhaps a few tornadoes, are forecast from the northeast Gulf Coast northward into the Carolinas."

Severe Weather Outlook for Wed. 2 5 19

This is the Severe Weather Outlook Map for today (Wed., 2 5 20). There is a rather large Slight Risk Area (in yellow) from Louisiana east to the Florida Panhandle and north to S. Tennessee. This is mainly for storms with wind damage, but an isolated tornado or two is possible. General (non-severe) thunderstorms are possible as far north as central Ohio. Flooding also possible in the South.

Also: Snow falling tonight over a large portion of northwest Texas. Video of snow in Midland TX. Freeze Warning for much of S. Arizona – inc. Phoenix. Some hefty snowfall coming to northern and eastern Europe. Fruitbasket’s Rick Vuyst on the warm winter we’re having and the effect on plants. Magnitude 5.5 e-quake off Puerto Rico. My sister and daughter are on vacation in Puerto Rico – but they are on the other side of the island at San Juan…didn’t notice it.