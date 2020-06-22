Severe Weather Monday

This is the Severe Weather Outlook for this Monday and Monday night (6/23) from the Storm Prediction Center. There is a Slight Risk Area (in yellow) covering much of Oklahoma, North Texas, Western and Central Arkansas, SW Missouri and small portions of N Louisiana nd SE Kansas. Surrounding the Slight Risk Area, there is a Marginal Risk Area (in dark green) that comes up to Lake Michigan. The General (not severe) Outlook Area includes all of Michigan. This map will be updated during the morning and I’ll be back to look at the new map. There is a chance that the Marginal Risk Area will be moved into West Michigan. In any case, it won’t bring the threat level that we had on Wednesday the 10th, when we had a Moderate Risk for much of Lower Michigan.

Storm Reports for Sunday 6/21 as of 12:30 am 6/22

Here’s the map of severe weather reports for the U.S. on Sunday (6/21). There were 6 reported tornadoes, though it looks like at least two were duplicate reports of the same tornado. This is another instance where thunderstorm winds were a much bigger and impactful story than the small tornadoes. There was one fatality in N. Alabama due to a falling tree. Winds hit 80 mph near Dodge City and Great Bend, Kansas. Three-inch diameter hail (bigger than baseballs) was reported in Western Kansas. There was one severe weather report in Michigan. That was downed trees in Holly.

Showers and thundershowers formed east of a line from Kalamazoo to Lansing Sunday afternoon. A few spots had some very heavy rain. Constantine got 2″ of rain in just one hour and Coldwater got 1.01″ of rain in just one hour.

Only a trace fell in Grand Rapids. G.R. has now gone 10 days without measurable rain. The last time we went +10 days without measurable rain was July 2-13, 2018. Showers and thunderstorms are likely tonight (Mon. night) and there is a chance one could sneak in late this PM. We’ll also have a chance of a stronger storm long about Saturday.