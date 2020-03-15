Severe Weather Later This Week

The map above is the rainfall outlook from the Weather Prediction Center for the period from Wednesday AM (18th) through Friday AM (20th). A significant storm will move out of the Southwest through the Central U.S. and on to the East Coast. The storm will bring a lot of rain and I expect some significant severe weather. I’m hoping that all, or almost all of the heavy storms stay south of Michigan, but we’ll be tracking the storm system later this week.

Severe Weather Outlook Map for Tuesday PM/Night from the Storm Prediction Center

This is the Severe Weather Outlook Map from the Storm Prediction Center for Tuesday PM/night. There’s a Slight Risk of severe storms over a large part of Texas. This area of storms will develop again Weds. PM farther east. Note there is a chance of a non-severe storm along the California Coast up almost to San Francisco and also for a large part of Nevada, and parts of NW Utah, W. Wyoming, S. Idaho and SE Oregon.

Probability of over 2″ of snow Thursday AM to Friday AM

This map from the Weather Prediction Center shows the probability of 0.25″ of liquid equivalent of snow (or sleet). That means that most of the U.P has a 30-50% chance of seeing several inches (or more) of snow on Thurs./Thurs. night. So, we may get another event with snow to our north, rain here in W. Michigan and the strong storms from about central Indiana to the south.

High Winds Saturday in the Sierra Nevada Mountains of California

Check out the wind gusts they had Saturday in California. They build ski lifts to withstand winds like this…but if a wind like this was at your back, you could ski up the mountain! The winds were accompanied by moderate to heavy snowfall. I-80 was closed because of heavy snow. More heavy snow likely in the California mountains.

Three Day Forecast

In the meantime…it should be a sunny Sunday with a light wind. We could see a random rain or snow shower Monday night/very early Tuesday…but partly sunny for most of Monday and Tuesday.

Mammatus clouds over Hudsonville Saturday PM 3 14 20

While often associated with thunderstorms, these mammatus clouds were on the north edge of a system that brought just light snow to parts of northern and central Illinois and Indiana. Here’s snow near Indianapolis. It’d be a bumpy ride if you were going thru these in an airplane.

Also: We had no sports segment on the news Saturday – very strange. Buoys going out into Lake Michigan soon. Tropical Storm Gretel, east of Australia over the Coral Sea. Tropical cyclone Herold in the Indian Ocean. Saturday’s national high/low temps: 95° at Zapata, TX and Castolon-Big Bend National Park, TX; -22° at 13 miles northeast of West Glacier, MT. Some snow fell south of us in Illinois and Indiana Saturday. Here’s snow in Indianapolis Saturday. We had only trace amounts south of G.R. in Michigan. Cherry blossoms coming out in Washington D.C. Sunset at St. Simon’s Island GA. Flashback (literally). Flash Flood Watches for much of Hawaii. Nice sunny day to wait in this long line for coronavirus testing. I’ll bet the vast majority of those in that line don’t have the virus. Getting late in the season to see snow falling in Tokyo. Radar of the Great Florida Derecho of March 1993.