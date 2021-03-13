Severe Thunderstorms This Weekend

It’s been a relatively quiet severe weather season so far in 2021, but the severe weather season is just beginning and with the La Nina Pattern, it’s likely that this will be an active year for severe storms and tornadoes. Up top is the severe weather outlook for this Saturday PM/night. There is an Enhanced Outlook for NW Texas and a part of Western Oklahoma. That’s surrounded by a Slight Risk Area that goes from SW Kansas to the Mexican border. SPC says:

"Scattered severe thunderstorms are expected across the Oklahoma and Texas Panhandles, northwest Texas, and western Oklahoma on Saturday, with the greatest threat expected from mid afternoon into the early evening. A few tornadoes, some possibly strong, and very large hail will be the primary hazards, with damaging wind gusts possible as well."

Tornado Threat Map for Saturday March 13

This is the tornado threat map for this Sat. (3/13). The yellow area is where there is at least a 10% chance of a tornado within 25 miles of a given point.

Hail Threat Map for Sat. 3/13

This is the Hail Threat Map for Sat. PM/night. The red area on the map is at least a 30% chance of a severe hail report (1″ in diameter or greater) within 25 miles of a given point.

Severe Wind Threat Map for Sat.. 3/13

This is the Severe Wind Threat Map for Sat. 3/13 – showing a fairly large area in yellow where there is at least a 15% chance of a severe wind report within 25 miles of a given point.

Severe Weather Threat Map for Sunday 3/14

Finally, this is the Severe Weather Threat Map for Sunday 3/14. The greatest threat of severe weather Sunday PM shifts east to the Lower Mississippi Valley of E. Arkansas and NW Mississippi.

You can follow the severe storms this weekend…here’s NW Texas weather observations…current severe weather watches...current mesoscale discussions from the Storm Prediction Center…storm reports…regional radar and KAMR. Here’s Amarillo Interactive radar.

Storm Reports from Friday PM/night

There were 3 tornadoes in NW Texas Friday evening, along with reports of hail up to tennis ball-sized and wind gusts of 60-65 mph.

Also – the Aurora Borealis was visible during the night in Upper Michigan and the Northern U.S.