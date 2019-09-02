Severe Threat Tuesday

This is the Severe Weather Outlook Map from the Storm Prediction Center for Tuesday. The Slight Risk covers W. Michigan, N. Indiana, NE Illinois, SE Wisconsin and a small part of NW Ohio. SPC says:

Models are in good agreement in a scenario with morning storms over the western Great Lakes in association with a strong southwesterly LLJ. A lingering severe risk may accompany this activity mainly in the form of isolated damaging gusts before dissipating by the late morning. A plume of steep 700-500mb lapse rates will advect northeast into the southern Great Lakes during the day. Despite a capping inversion, convergence near the boundary and strong heating will likely lead to local erosion of the cap and isolated to scattered storm development by late afternoon from northern IL east into southern Lower MI. A moderate to very unstable airmass is progged by guidance with 3000+ J/kg MLCAPE possible across IL and decreasing to 1500 J/kg into Lower MI. Hodographs are forecast to enlarge during the late afternoon/evening across the southern Great Lakes concurrent with diurnal storm development. A mix mode of supercells and multicells capable of all severe hazards are possible primarily during the 21z-03z period."

Chance of a Severe Weather Report within 15 miles of a given location

This map shows the probability of a severe weather report within 15 miles of a given point. That is +15% from Kent and Ottawa Co. south past South Bend IN. The Grand Rapids National Weather Service Mon. AM discussion said:

"MAIN FOCUS IN THE 7 DAY FORECAST CONTINUES TO BE THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM THREAT TUESDAY AFTERNOON AND EVENING. ALL HAZARDS REMAIN IN PLAY INCLUDING DAMAGING WINDS, LARGE HAIL AND A FEW TORNADOES. MUCAPE VALUES WILL LIKELY RISE TO AROUND 1,500 J/KG WITH THE POTENTIAL TO EXCEED 2,000. STRONG WIND FIELDS ARE IN PLACE WITH A 500MB JET NOSING TOWARDS 70 KNOTS AND A 850MB LLJ NOSING TOWARDS 50 KNOTS. BOTH OF THESE VALUES ARE QUITE STRONG FOR US AND RESULT IN HIGH DEEP LAYER SHEAR. SO, STORMS WILL BE ORGANIZED AND WILL HAVE THE POTENTIAL TO ROTATE. THIS IS SHOWN IN THE HELICITY SWATHS BY THE HIGH RES MODELS."

Severe Weather Outlook Area for Mon. 9/2

This is the severe weather outlook area for today (Mon.). There is a significant Enhanced Outlook Area from E. North Dakota to NW Wisconsin and a fairly large Slight Risk Area (in yellow) surrounding the Enhanced Risk area. Again, all severe weather risks are possible, including a few tornadoes. Here’s Midwest radar:

and Grand Rapids radar (for a few scattered showers and an isolated t-shower this afternoon, mainly east of US 131: