Severe Risk Thu. PM/Nnight

At 9 am, the waves were already crashing over the piers and breakwaters. The wind at the South Haven and Muskegon Channels was already up to 25 mph, with gusts over 30 mph. Waves will be up to 4-8 feet today. Expect gusts to 30-35 mph during the day.

Here's another pic. of S. Haven. That puddle that has been forming just beyond the parking lot is getting bigger with the west wind pushing water toward the Michigan shore. You can check here during the day to watch the waves and see how close the puddle gets to the parking lot. You can see the waves on the Grand Haven skycam there, too.