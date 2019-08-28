Severe Risk Thu. PM/Nnight

Bill's Blog
Posted: / Updated:
severe weather graphic_1558679041516.jpg.jpg

There is a Marginal Threat of isolated severe thunderstorms in Lower Michigan Thursday PM/night. Here’s the latest Severe Weather Outlook Map from the Storm Prediction Center:

Severe Weather Map for Thu. 8/29/19

SPC says: 

...Lake Michigan to Middle MS Valley Vicinity...

   Moisture return ahead of the cold front will be key for severe
   potential on Thursday afternoon and evening...this environment certainly could support a couple of supercells initially. As a result a few strong to severe storms appear likely, with damaging wind and possibly a couple of tornadoes. Some marginal hail also is possible with strongest storms."

I think isolated strong wind will be the main threat.  It's just a Marginal (Low) Risk right now - we'll continue to track it.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Tools

 

 