Seeing the Comet

From the G.R. NWS: Comet NEOWISE will make its closest approach to Earth this week. Look low in the northwest sky about an hour after sunset for a “fuzzy star” below the Big Dipper. The comet is best visible in darker skies, away from cities. Binoculars will give a good view of the comet’s tail.

It’s kind of hard to see with just the naked eye. A telescope will help.

Neat pic. of the comet form Kevin Jung

Nice picture of the comet from Kevin Jung. The tail of the comet moves in the opposite direction from the sun. The comet was first discovered on 3/27/20 and is probably the brightest comet since Hale-Bopp in 1997. More pics. of the comet here.

We also have Jupiter and right behind it to the left, Saturn. They rise in the ESE around sunset and move across the southern sky during the night, setting around daybreak.