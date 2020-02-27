Season Snowfall Update

Here’s a look at the difference from average (to date) for season snowfall this winter. Muskegon has had 49.9″ of snow this winter. That’s 31.5″ below average to date. Grand Rapids has picked up 48.5″ and that’s 15.4″ below average to date. As you go east, snowfall is near to above average. Lansing has had 41.9″ of snow this winter and that’s 0.4″ above average thru 2/26. Detroit has had 34.3″ and that’s 1.1″ above average to date. Flint is up to 48″ for the season and that’s 10.1″ above average to date.

Snowfall from the Tue-Wed. System

Here’s snowfall totals from Tue./Wed. Note that temperatures were relatively warm, so some of this snowfall melted as it hit the ground and some melted with temps. slightly above freezing, so you might not be able to stick a ruler in the ground and come up with 7″ if you live in Coldwatere. 1.9″ fell at the Ford Airport in G.R., but only a trace on the other end of town in Alpine Township.