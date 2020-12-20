Season Snowfall

So far, only 4/10ths inch of snow this season officially in G.R. (Ford Airport). This is the least snow that we have ever had through Dec. 19 in any winter. There’s been a little more than that at both Kalamazoo and Muskegon and there is more snow as you head north:

Snowfall through Dec. 19

Alpena has had the most in Lowet Michigan. Marquette is approaching 38″ for the winter. Our first good shot at some lake-effect snow comes Thursday/Friday as some cold, Canadian air moves into Michigan. I’ll add that South Bend has had 2.1″ of snow this winter, more than Grand Rapids or Holland.

Here’s how much snow there was on the ground Saturday: 9″ Alpena, 8″ Herman (U.P.), 7″ Gaylord, 6″ Houghton Lake, Fife Lake and Painesdale (U.P.), 5″ Mancelona, Gladwin and Big Bay (U.P.), 4: Grayling, Champion and Michigamme, 3″ S. Ste. Marie, Charlevoix, Detour Village, Moran, St. Ignace, Marquette, Watersmeet, Paulding and Munising, 2″ at Beulah, Ishpeming, Ironwood, Norway, Kearsarge, and Green Garden and 1″ at Traverse City, Iron Mountain, Stambaugh and Arnold.

The water temperature at Holland State Park was 37 late Saturday. The water temp. of Reeds Lake was also 37.

Skiers lined up at Bittersweet Ski Area west of Otsego MI 12 19 20

The pic. above shows skiers lined up at the lift Saturday evening at Bittersweet Ski Area, which is just west of Otsego. Looks like they were having fun! Ski areas will be able to make a lot of snow Christmas Eve and Christmas Day and should have pretty good conditions for the Christmas to New Years Break.

Mt. Baker in Washington State had 122″ of snowfall in November and they have added another 56″ of snow in the past 6 days.

Skating Rink at Rosa Park Circle in downtown G.R. Saturday evening

The skating rink is open in downtown G.R. Note that the WOOD-TV logo is on the ice again this year. Some of the immediate downtown has heated sidewalks – so when it is snowing, it’s easier to get around in those areas. If you come downtown, consider getting take-out and supporting our local restaurants.

The Winter Solstice occurs at 5:02 am Tuesday, Dec. 21. Temperature lags the position of the sun by about one month, so our coldest temperatures on average occur around Jan. 21.

Five Day High temperatures

The monoth of December is averaging around 2 degrees warmer than average. That mild trend will continue for several more days…mid 30s to near 40 through Tuesday – well into the 40s on Wednesday, then the colder Canadian air moves in on Thursday, when we’ll see falling temperatures, lake-effect snow showers and slippery roads developing.

8-14 day Temperature Forecast from the Climate Prediction Center for Dec. 27 – Jan 2

The map above is the 8-14 day temperature outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for Dec. 27-Jan. 2. After the colder than average period from Thurs. PM – Saturday, temperatures moderate back to a little warmer than average.

Ice cover on the Great Lakes

Ice is just starting to form on the Great Lakes. You can see that the Great Lakes as a whole have 1% ice cover. There is no ice to slow down the lake-effect snow machine as is usually the case in mid-December. This year so far, the air hasn’t been cold enough for any significant lake-effect snow in SW Michigan.