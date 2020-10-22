Scattered Showers and T-Showers

Scattered showers and thundershowers here during the morning will gradually lift off to the north-northeast during the day. No severe weather is expected here, but new storm development over Iowa this PM could bring an isolated severe storm. The Severe Weather Map from the Storm Prediction center has a Slight Risk Area (in yellow) over E. Iowa. The Marginal Risk Area comes east to Chicago and Milwaukee.

Severe Thunderstorm Outlook Map from the Storm Prediction Center for Friday 10/23

Here’s the Severe Weather Risk Area for Friday. The front will be east and southeast of W. Michigan before any strong storms form. There is a Marginal Risk Area for SE Indiana and W. Ohio.

If we’re lucky, cloud cover may erode in the late afternoon from south to north from the Indiana border up to Grand Rapids. We may have a 20-degree temperature difference this PM from Sturgis at the Indiana border (low 70s) to US 10 (low 50s).