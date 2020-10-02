Scattered Frost

We’ll have Frost Advisories this morning and Freeze Warnings and Frost Advisories for Saturday AM. Ov33ernight, it was clear to partly cloudy inland (full Harvest Moon) with more cloud cover as you got closer to Lake Michigan. Those clouds will spread inland and give us a chance of a few scattered light showers and sprinkles. At 2 am, the temperature was down to 41° in G.R. and Kalamazoo, 37° in Fremont and 33 in Cadillac. Here’s radar:

Grand Rapids radar

Here’s the latest surface weather observations in Michigan and a surface map. Small Craft Advisories continue for Lake Michigan.

South Haven Channel Thursday Oct. 1 2020

This picture from Thursday afternoon shows a pretty wild Lake Michigan, with some big waves crashing over the breakwater at S. Haven. We could see a waterspout or two on Lake Michigan today. Waterspout Thu. on Lake Ontario.

Hurricane Marie

Hurricane Marie is a strong Category 4 storm – but well west of Mexico and no threat to land. Tropical Storm Gamma to move toward the Yucatan. Heavy rain likely.

Also: Coldest September in 50 years in Italy – with snow. Storm damage in NW France. Colorado fall color and a ghost town. Pic. of the Harvest Moon. Harvest Moon over Chicago. ‘Tis not fit night for man nor beast. Wind gust of 186kmh at Belleile Island France at 0:13 local time! That’s 116MPH!