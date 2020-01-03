River Levels are High

The crest on the Grand River is working its way through Kent County this Friday. The river is about a foot above flood stage in Comstock Park, where the high water is affecting Abrigador Trail, Willow Drive, Konkle Drive, Riverbank Ave. and Elmdale St.

Graph of the level of the Grand River in Comstock Park

The Grand River at Robinson Township in Ottawa County is right about at flood stage and will stay high into the weekend. You can see the high water on the Grand River as you drive along I-196 to the west of Grand Rapids.

Graph of the Grand River level in Robinson Township

The Muskegon River is falling, but will remain high into next week:

Muskegon River at Bridgeton

If you’d like more information on rivers in Lower Michigan click here and here.