River Flooding

The graphic above from the G.R. National Weather Service shows five places where flooding is expected from the heavy rain we had Friday into Saturday night.

Grand Rapids had a total of 2.02″ of precipitation on Saturday. That was not only a daily record for Jan. 11th, but also the 2nd highest midnight-to-midnight precipitation ever in the month of January!

All that water has caused rivers to rise rapidly and there are some places where rivers will exceed flood stage. Here’s a link to where you can check current river levels…and here’s a link to where you can check Michigan river streamflow (volume in cubic feet per second).

This is a graph of the gauge reading for downtown Grand Rapids. Flood stage here is 18 ft. The river is expected to crest Wed. night at 16 ft.

In Comstock Park, flood stage on the Grand River is 12 feet. The river is expected to crest at 13.9 ft on Wed. Here’s a link to the current reading in Comstock Park.

Graph of the Level of the Grand River in Ottawa Co. at Eastmanville

Above is the gauge at Eastmanville in Ottawa County. The flood stage at nearby Robinson Township is 13.3 ft. and the Grand River is expected to rise to 14.2 feet cresting early Thu. The little triangles toward the bottom of the graphic show average flow for this time of year and as you can see, the flow now is way above average.

The Thornapple River at Hastings should crest today (Mon.) close to the flood stage of 7 feet. The Grand River at Ionia should crest today (Mon.) just a few inches below the flood stage of 21 feet.





You may have see this set of pictures from Dave Martin….they show the dramatic rise in the water level of Lake Macatawa. Lake Michigan and all the connecting lakes and rivers at Lake Michigan have seen a similar rise.

The additional water being added after the heavy rain will keep the level of Lake Michigan steady to even slightly rising at a time of year when the river level usual falls slowly.