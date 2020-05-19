River Flooding

Recent heavy rain has sent many Lower Michigan rivers up to or above flood stage. You can check rivers levels here and here. Here’s a map of rainfall from Sunday thru Monday night:

Rainfall Sunday through Monday night

This does include the heavy rainfall from last Thursday. Note the 7″ totals near West Branch and the 5″ totals in the Chicago area, where some areas had 8″ of rain in just 6 days. Also, just the rainfall over Lake Michigan probably boosted the lake level by a couple of inches. That’s even before the runoff gets there from area rivers.

Flooding at the Ionis Fairgrounds

The Grand River at Ionia has goine up 10 FEET since last Thursday. It’s now a foot above flood stage and expected to rise another 5-6″ before cresting. This puts water into the Ionia Fairgrounds.

Graph of the Grand River at Ionia

Flooding is also occurring on the Grand River in Comstock Park:

The Grand River at Comstock Park is already 9″ above flood stage. The forecast crest (as I write this) of 15.7 ft. would be the highest since Feb. 2018.

The Grand River at Comstock Park is already nearly a foot above flood stage. The forecast crest (as I write this) would be the highest level since Feb. 2018.

Graph of the Water Level of the Grand River at Comstock Park.

Graph of the Water Level of the Thornapple River at Hastings

The Thornapple River at Hastings is also at the highest level since Feb. 2018, more than two feet above flood stage. Also, the Chippewa River at Mt. Pleasant is in moderate flood, about 3 feet above the flood stage of 8 ft.

Note: Please stay out of the rivers. Generally, the higher the flow on the river, the faster the flow. It’s more difficult – sometimes much more difficult to maneuver a kayak or small boat. There is also a lot more debris flowing down the river, so it’s much easier to get hung up on a log. Finally, always (no matter what the river flow) wear a personal floation device. I always have my life jacket on when I use my kayak…even if I’m in water that I know to be shallow.

Also: Video of crabapple blossoms blooming at the Chicago Botanic Gardens.