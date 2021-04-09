Risk of Severe Storms in Michigan and in the Southern U.S.

In Michigan this is a Marginal Risk of a severe thunderstorm east of a line from Coldwater to Oscoda. There is Moderate Risk of severe thunderstorms and tornadoes in parts of Mississippi, NE Louisiana and a small part of S. Arkansas.

For Michigan, the Storm Prediction Center says: “…convective coverage will be relatively sparse in nature, any storms that develop…may support a couple damaging gusts with the more robust convection, mainly during the mid to late afternoon hours.

Probability of a Tornado within 25 Miles of a Given Point

Here’s the SPC probability of a tornado within 25 miles of a given point. The highest probability (+10%) is over the Moderate Risk Area. Note the chance of a tornado in Michigan is pretty much non-existent. SPC says: “…Significant severe storms, including widespread damaging winds, and at least a few tornadoes are expected across portions of northeast Louisiana into Mississippi, especially overnight. Large hail is also expected to be a concern, mainly during the day across parts of eastern Oklahoma into the Arklatex region.” Here’s Michigan radar:

Michigan Radar

And Southern U.S. Radar:

Thursday there were two tornadoes in the U.S…both were in Tennessee, one of them damaging some homes. There were 10 reports of wind damage. There was a 48 mph gust at the Battle Creek Airport. There were 36 reports of severe-criteria hail, the largest was baseball-size in Brazos Co. Texas.

6-10 Day Temperature Forecast from the Climate Prediction Center

The models continue to predict a pattern change to significantly cooler air for much of next week into the following week. High temperatures will be a bit cooler today with highs staying in the low-mid 60s (still above average for April 9), but falling to the low 50s for much of next week. It’s not impossible that we could see frost and even an isolated snow flurry at some point next week.