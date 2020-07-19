Risk of a Storm

This is the Severe Weather Outlook Area for this Sunday. There is a Marginal Risk of a severe storm (in dark green on the map) for West Michigan and much of Lower Michigan and a Slight Risk (in yellow on the map) for far SE Michigan and for much of Indiana and Ohio. The main threat is isolated wind damage. The threat is mainly in the AM for West Michigan as a (probably weakening) line of thunderstorms moves through from NW to SE. Storms should redevelop along a cool front and move toward SE MI and N. Ohio in the afternoon. Here’s Regional Radar:



6 am Saturday at the Muskegon Chanel

It’s 4:45 am as I write this and I have 80 degrees at my house. At 4 am it was still 83 in Traverse City, 82 in Benton Harbor and Holland and 81 in Big Rapids. The dew point at 4 am was 78 in Manistee, 76 in Mt. Pleasant and 74 in Grand Rapids. The rapidly growing corn and soybean fields of the Corn Belt are transpiring lots of moisture into the air (and will for the nexr month). Our wind is southwest, coming off the corn and beans in Illinois. The pic. above is 6 am Saturday at the Muskegon Channel. We’ve lost a little bit of daylight since the Summer Solstice (nearly a month ago). The sunrise in G.R. (downtown) is at 6:21 am and the sunset is at 9:16 pm.

The temperature reached 91 in Grand Rapids, Lansing, Kalamazoo and Battle Creek on Saturday. That’s the 13th 90-degree day of the summer for Grand Rapids – we had seven 90-degree days in G.R. last summer. As I write this – the water temp. of Reeds Lake is 80. The water temp. at the Port Sheldon buoy is 70 and the S. Haven buoy has 71. The temperature at the S. Haven Beach was 78.5 at 5 pm Saturday. It rose to 84.7 as the wind turned off the land for an hour. Then the temp. fell to 76.1 at 7 pm with the wind back to southwest off the water.

