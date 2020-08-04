Relatively Cool Now, But the Heat is Back Next Week

We started August with the cloudiest stretch of weather since mid-May and the coolest several days since June. However, this is just a speed bump in an otherwise warm summer. The heat will return in full force next week.

This is the 8-14 day outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for August 11-17. Michigan is not only “in the red” but the letter “A” for above average temperatures is stamped out right over Lower Michigan

Rainfall forecast for August 11-17 from the Climate Prediction Center

Rainfall for August 11 – 17 is expected to be near average for the period overall in the Great Lakes.

Stay off the Piers and Breakwaters Today

Lake Michigan is going to be rough today and the with the high water levels, waves will be breaking over the piers and breakwaters. Upwelling has caused the water nearshore to get chilly with water temps. mainly in the 50s (inland lakes are upper 70s). Don’t swim near or jump off the piers and breakwaters today – especially the north sides of the piers, where strong structural currents may develop.