Record Snowfall in Marquette

Shiverin’ snowman! Winter has sure come early to Upper Michigan. Marquette had 2″ of snow on Monday after picking up a daily record 8.3″ of snow on Sunday. They’ve had 21.2″ of snow so far in October and that’s the most snow they have ever had in any October. Marquette has had measurable snow 7 days in a row and they’ve had at least a trace of snow on 15 of the first 26 days of the month.

Monday evening, Marquette had 10″ of snow on the ground. They’ve gone 3 days now without getting above freezing. Champion and Painesdale had 7″ of snow on the ground. Painesdale has had over 20″ of snow this month. At 11 pm EDT, the temperature at Ironwood was just 14°.

Mount Ripley Ski Area Monday 10 26 20

It looks like mid-winter at the Mount Ripley Ski Area near Houghton.