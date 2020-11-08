Record high temperatures for Nov. 7 were set Saturday at both Muskegon (67°) and Grand Rapids (71°). At 3 pm Saturday, it was warmer (by 1°) at Alma, Michigan than it was in Key West, Florida (where it was raining). The high temperature of 72° at the S. Haven Airport was 10° warmer than the high temperature in Los Angeles.

Forecast High Temperatures

High temperatures are expected to be back in the low 70s today through Tuesday. Tuesday night a cold front will bring a band of rain – about 1/4″ – then much cooler air will move in starting on Wednesday – sending our temperatures back to near average.

8-14 day temperature forecast from the Climate Prediction Center

The latest 8-14 day temperature forecast from the Climate Prediction Center continues the overall trend of above average temperaures into mid-November (though there is some indication that it could turn colder (and perhaps snowier) before Thanksgiving.

Sunset Saturday at the Muskegon Channel

This was sunset at the Muskegon Channel Saturday evening (from the GLERL camera). We saw several boats come out of the channel, though the fishing boats stayed behind the breakwater as Lake Michigan was a bit choppy. There were also kite surfers. It was cooler at the lake. While the temp. reached 71° in Grand Rapids, the high was just 57° here at the channel.

November 7th in past years

The weather in Michigan is sure variable. While we were sunny and low 70’s on Saturday -one year ago we had some snow and you can see the cooler and generally cloudier patterns that we have had in past years.

Thunder Bay Island Lighthouse

The warm air covers he entire state of Michigan. This is how it looked at the Thunder Bay Island Lighthouse Saturday afternoon. Marquette reached 75° on Friday – the warmest temperature ever recorded there in the month of November. The low temp. of 55° Saturday AM was the warmest low temperature ever in the month of November. Other daily high temperaure records set Saturday: Sault Ste. Marie 67°, Houghton Lake 68°, Gaylord 71°, Saginaw 72°, Pellston 73°, Traverse Ctiy 74° and Alpena 75°.