Here’s high temperatures from Tuesday PM (3/23). Daily record high temperatures were set at Muskegon and Lansing and a record was tied in Grand Rapids. Grand Rapids was warmer on Tuesday than Jacksonville FL, Mobile AL and the Dry Tortugas (west of Key West). So far this month of March is 5.6° warmer than average.

Up until Tue. evening, we had only 0.06″ of rain for the month. We have had a few showers move through and a chance of a shower will continue Wednesday, though much of the day it will not be raining. Here’s radar:

Another severe weather outbreak is likely in the Southern U.S. This is the Severe Weather Outlook from the Storm Prediction Center for Thursday PM/Night. There’s a large Enhanced Outlook (in orange on the map above) centered on Mississippi. That’s surrounded by a Slight Risk Area (in yellow) that comes up as far as Southern Illinois and a Marginal Outlook (in dark green) that comes north to cover much of Ohio. The General (not severe) Thunderstorm Outlook (in light green) includes areas south of a line from Benton Harbor to Port Huron in Lower Michigan.