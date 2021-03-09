Record High Temperatures

Record daily high temperatures were set today at both the Regional Airport in Holland and the Muskegon County Airport. The temperature at Muskegon made quite a climb from an early morning low of 29° up to 68° this afternoon. The old record daily high at Muskegon was 60° set in both 2002 and 2016. The old daily record high temperature in Holland was 66° in 2000.

South Haven Channel Tue. PM

Here’s a pic. from the S. Haven Channel this afternoon…lots of people walking on the pier (breakwall). At 4 pm, the temp. here at the Channel was 53° with a south-southwest wind off the cold lake (and ice). At 5 pm, the temp. was 12° warmer – up to 65°. That’s because the wind shifted more to the southeast, coming off the warmer land.

Muskegon Channel Tue. PM 3 9 21

Here’s a Tue. PM pic. of the Muskegon Channel. Here at the Channel, the temperature was 56° at noon with the wind coming off the land. At 1 pm, the temperature had fallen to 46° with the wind coming off the cold water and ice.

For much of West Michigan, this was the warmest day since Nov. 10 – about four months ago. Temperatures stayed in the low-mid 50s at Big Rapids, where there was still a bit of snow on the ground in the wooded areas.