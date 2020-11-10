Record high temperatures were set Monday PM in Grand Rapids, Muskegon (by 9°), Kalamazoo and Lansing. While the temp. reached 75° at the Muskegon Airport, the high was just 61° at the Muskegon Beach. Other cities in West Michigan don’t have a record of temperatures, but I think we can assume these readings would have also been daily records: 78° at Charlotte and Alma, 77° at Ionia, Mt. Pleasant, S. Haven (airport), Coldwater and Benton Harbor, 76° Marshall and Oshtemo, 75° Fremont.

High Temperatures Monday 11 10 20

Here’s high temperatures across Michigan on Monday. The 78° at Traverse City was the warmest temperature ever recorded there in the month of November. Mackinac Island reached 73° even though they are surrounded by cool water. Marquette had a high of 70°, the warmest temperature they’ve had in a month. Marquette had a record 22.1″ of snow in October.

The warmest temperature in the state was 80° at Indian River and the coolest high temperature was 53° at Fairport, which is located on the north coast of Lake Michigan, so the southw wind at Fairport was coming down the whole length of the lake and it never warmed up.

Michigan was warmer than the desert Southwest today. Grand Rapids, Lansing, Kalamazoo and Battle Creek where all 10° warmer than Death Valley CA (high of 67°). Other high temps. in the Southwest: Las Vegas NV 55°, Phoenix AZ 62°, Los Angeles CA 62°, San Diego CA 65°.