Record Early Season Snow Cover in N. America/U.S.

Tuesday, we set a record for the greatest extent of snow cover ever in the U.S. during the month of October and the earliest so early in the season. There was snow on the ground Tuesday AM all the way down to NW Texas.

Wednesday, Amarillo had a daily record 4.5″ of snow and a total snowstorm total of 5.1″. Tuesday, Amarillo had a high temperature of 29°, the coldest maximum temp. ever on any Oct. 27 – breaking the old record of 35° set way back in 1911 by 6°. The low temp. of 18° also set a daily record.

Other snowfall totals included 11″ at Texline, 8″ at Vega and 5″ at Fritch, Dalhart and Channing. Here’s a short video of the Texas snow. (pic. from Tony on the AMA NWS facebook page).

There was also freezing rain over a large area of Oklahoma and N Texas. The snow and freezing rain downed trees and power lines and left thousands without power. I-40 eastbound was closed due to jackknifed trucks. US 287 northbound was closed near the Moore County line due to wrecks and downed power line.