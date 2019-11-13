Record Cold Temperatures

Dozens of record low temperatures and record low high temperatures have been set east of the Rockies. Here’s a look at high temperatures Tuesday. All of these are record low maximum temperatures for the date. The previous record low maximums where…for G.R. 27° in 1920, for Muskegon 27° in 1940, for Lansing 29° in 1995 and for Kalamazoo 28° in 1920.
Low temp. records for today (Wed. the 13th) are 10° for Gr. Rapids in 1986, 11° for Muskegon in 1911, 1° for Lansing in 1872 and 12° for Kalamazoo in 1986.
Here’s Forecast High Temperatures for Grand Rapids for the next 5 Days. We’re going to have a south wind today and we’re still going to be only in the mid 20s. We finally get close to freezing on Thursday and a little above freezing Friday thru Sunday, but temperatures are still well below average for this time of year. Thru Tuesday, November is running 9.8° colder than average. In the last half-month, we’ve only had one day that has been warmer than average. In the last month, we’ve only had 5 days that have been warmer than average. In the last 25 days, we’ve only had 2 days without any rain or snow. We’ve also had at least a trace of snow on 8 of the first 12 days of November.
Here’s high temperatures across the U.S. on Tue. Look at the southern tip of Texas. Brownsville had an afternoon high temp. of 40°. Their average high temperature on Nov. 12 is 80°. The official high for the day there will be 48°, which was their temp. at 12:01 am. Brownsville had 4 hours of snow flurries! Dallas had a high of just 39° – their average high temp. for Nov. 12 is 68°. Other cold high temps: 47° at Baton Rouge, 37° at Rome GA…just 21° in St. Louis and 16° at both Champaign and Mattoon IL (you can see why a south wind isn’t going to warm us up much).
The cold front hadn’t reached central Florida, where the high temp. was 85° at Ft. Myers and Orlando and 88° at Miami. It was also warm in the desert SW – with highs of 90° at San Bernadino and Thermal CA. The highest temp. in the U.S. was 91° at 91° at the Cahuilla Ranger Station in SW CA.