Rainfall Next 7 Days

The map above shows the amount of rain expected over the next 7 days (from the Weather Prediction Center). You can see the heavy rain down south has (what will be) Hurricane Sally comes into LA and MS. This will be a significant storm with the potential for a strong storm surge and very heavy rainfall totals.

Not much rain for much of the country. The West Michigan rainfall may be a touch overdone. We won’t see much rain this coming week. It’s nice to see some rain forecast for the fire-ravaged areas of Washington and Oregon. They’ve had a little more favorable weather of late with temperatures coming down a bit and humidities coming up a bit.

Satellite picture showing smoke plume from California to Michigan

Check out the satellite picture from Saturday PM – showing the smoke plume from California to Michigan, with more smoke from N. California up into much of the Pacific Northwest. This has really been a terrible couple of weeks for Western wildfires. Too many of these fires are started by arsonists…like these in Oregon, California and Hawaii. From the Insurance Information Institute: “As many as 90 percent of wildland fires in the United States are caused by people, according to the U.S. Department of Interior. Some human-caused fires result from campfires left unattended, the burning of debris, downed power lines, negligently discarded cigarettes and intentional acts of arson. The remaining 10 percent are started by lightning or lava (Hawaii)”