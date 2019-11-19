Rain, Windy and Warmer Thursday

This is expected rainfall from now through Thursday evening from the Weather Prediction Center. You can see a fairly large area of +1/2″ rainfall from Iowa through Wisconsin into Michigan. Rainfall may be a bit heavier north and northwest of Grand Rapids. Brisk south winds during the day will push temperatures into the mid 50s along the Indiana border, low 50s up as far north as I-96 and mid-upper 40s north of Kent County. The overnight run of the GFS model gives G.R. a high of 50° on Wed. and takes Chicago to 59°. Colder air may change the rain to snow before it ends Friday AM. Friday temps. will be in the mid-upper 30s. The weather looks dry with average temps. (highs in the low 40s) for Saturday through Monday.

The most striking feature on the map above is the rain that is expected in the desert Southwest. This is from the overnight Phoenix AZ. NWS forecast discussion: “A SERIES OF STRONG LOW PRESSURE SYSTEMS WILL BRING PERIODS OF HEAVY RAIN WITH EMBEDDED THUNDERSTORMS FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING.” Below is the radar from Phoenix:

Phoenix AZ radar



And Regional Radar:

It stays dry for the next few days along the Gulf Coast and in the Southeast. It’s cool over much of Alaska. Galena AK reached -28F Mon. AM – Fairbanks has 11″ of snow on the ground. They had a high temp. of +8 on Mon. Anchorage has 7″ of snow on the ground now. Hawaii is warm. Honolulu had a high/low of 88°/72° on Mon.

Ship going under the Mackinac Bridge

The pic. above shows a ship going under the Mackinac Bridge Monday. It was a cloudy and calm day and that’s what the weather will be like today (Tue.) and Wed. We might catch a light shower, sprinkle or a period of drizzle, but much of the day will be dry. There could also be a period of light fog.

8-14 Day Outlook from the Weather Prediction Center for Nov. 26 (Tue.) to Dec. 2 (Mon.).

This is the latest 8-14 day outlook and it covers the Thanksgiving 4-day weekend. The Climate Prediction Center expects near average temperatures in the Great Lakes and Northeast, above average temperatures in the Mid-Atlantic, Southeast and Gulf Coast areas and cooler than average temperatures over much of the middle and western U.S.

8-14 Day Precipitation Outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for Nov. 26-Dec. 2

This is the precipitation forecast. We continue the pattern of above average rainfall over the contiguous U.S. Most of this will be rain, but it’s snow in the Rockies, where they’re off to a snowy and early ski season.