Rain Today, Snow and Cold Tomorrow

Simple forecast – Rain today (Mon.), Snow and Slick Spots Tuesday, Quite Cold with Snow Showers on Weds. The overnight run of the GFS model gives G.R. a high of 48 today, the NAM model has 51 – with a near 100% chance of showers for today/tonight. The cold front passes overnight and temps. fall a little below freezing by Tue. AM – so watch out for slick spots Tue. AM (actually throughout the day). We’re in the 20s Tuesday and only low 20s most of Weds. with wind chills Weds. appoaching zero. Thursday stays cold…then we’re back to the upper 30s with the snow melting Fri. PM. Here’s radar:

Grand Rapids Radar

And Regional Radar:

Go to: Most Recent Image

72-Hour Probability of 2″ or More of Snow

This is the probability of 2″ or more of snow over the next 3 days. The heavier snow will be from the Dakotas east to Upper Michigan and NW Lower Michigan.

Also: Major volcanic eruption in New Zealand – east of Auckland. More video of the volcano here. At last count…one known fatality, 27 unaccounted for. Turning much colder from the Great Lakes to NE Mexico. Tropical cyclone coming into Madagascar.