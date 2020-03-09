Rain Today – No Significant Snow This Week

Rain is likely later today into Monday night with a couple more chances of light rain later this week. We could see 1/2 to 1″ of rain from the system coming through today and tonight. Here’s Regional radar:

Go to: Most Recent Image. And here’s a link to Grand Rapids radar, U.S. lightning strikes, West Michigan lightning tracker, current Michigan weather observations and the latest Grand Rapids National Weather Service Forecast Discussion.

8-14 Day Temperature Outlook from the Climate Prediction Center

Here’s the latest 8-14 Day Temperature Forecast from the Climate Prediction Center. We remain generally warm in the East and cool in the West, with the cool spreading east into the Plains. Where the cool meets the warm, expect a battle in the form of the mean storm track.

8-14 Day Rainfall Outlook from the Climate Prediction Center

That’s what we see in the precipitation forecast…Above average rainfall from the Southwest up through the central U.S. Dry weather prevails in the Southeast and Pacific Northwest.

Sunset at South Haven MI on Sunday March 8

While it was cooler at Lake Michgan, we saw a lot of people there, watching the pretty sunset or walking dogs. The days are getting longer and temperatures are slowly warming as we move toward spring.