Rain Sat. Night and Sun. – Snow Next Week

After 9 dry days in a row…we’re in for quite a soaking. The above map is the precipitation (rain plus melted snow) expected from Saturday PM thru Monday. Much of W. Michigan could see an inch or more of rain.

Futurecast Precipitation thru late Monday

The WOOD Futurecast gives W. Michigan an inch or more of mainly rain. The G. R. National Weather Service says:

...Two rounds of rain this weekend will send rivers climbing... A storm moving into the Great Lakes region on Saturday night will bring a 1-2 punch of rain to West Michigan. It is very likely that at least 1 inch of rain will fall across most areas, with localized rain totals above 1.5 inches possible. Despite recent dry weather, soils remain very wet and cannot hold much additional water, so most of this rain will head straight into the rivers. While most of the rivers should remain near or below bankfull, a few of our rivers could overflow, especially if more rain falls than currently expected. The most likely rivers to overflow are portions of the Muskegon River in Newaygo County and the Maple River in Maple Rapids. Those with interests or property along streams and rivers in West Michigan should pay extra attention over the next few days and prepare now for the possibility of minor flooding."

They also say: “Confidence is increasing for some accumulating snow Monday night and Tuesday with travel impacts.” The NWS Forecast Discussion is worth a read. Temperatures will likely soar back up to the mid-upper 50s with the rain on Sunday.

Severe Thunderstorm Outlook for Sunday from the Storm Prediction Center

This is the Severe Thunderstorm Outlook for Sunday from the Storm Prediction Center. There is a Marginal Risk of a Severe Storm from Kentucky to the Gulf of Mexico, with the General (not severe) Thunderstorm Risk up into Wisconsin and Michigan.

There will also be Small Craft Advisories from 7 pm today to 4 pm Sunday