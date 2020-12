The next low pressure center will pass a little northwest of our area - bringing a mix of rain and snow to West Michigan with the heavier snow falling from Nebraska, across Iowa, into Wisconsin and Northern Michigan.

Season snowfall: Lansing 2.2", Grand Rapids 1.6", Kalamazoo 5.2", Muskegon 5.5". Watch for an icy spot Sunday AM on sidewalks, parking lots and driveways. We'll see cloudy skies this Sunday with a chance of a rain shower late in the day south of Kent Co. We'll all see a few rain showers Sunday evening into Sunday night, with lingering snow flurries or snow showers Monday AM mainly south and west of Grand Rapids. High temps. will be in the mid-upper 30s this Sunday, then low 30s on Monday. Monday could get a bit breezy.