Plenty of Snow in Northern Michigan

The top pic. is Mt. Ripley in Upper Michigan. You can see a few skiers and snowboarders in the picture. There isn’t much snow in Southern Lower Michigan…trace amounts in a few spots and a few lingering piles…but there is plenty of snow in Upper Michigan.

Wide view of Mount Ripley (near Michigan Tech. Univ.)

The pic. above is a wide shot of Mt. Ripley…cloudy there today with light snow. As I write this around midday Sat., the temp. is 25 at Houghton and 18 at Ironwood.

Here’s some snow cover reports received this morning: 36″ Painesdale, 29″ Kearsarge, 28″ Marquette (airport), 27″ 5 mi WNW of Michigamme, 26″ Sawyer, 25″ Hancock and Paulding, 22″ Watersmeet, Ishpeming, 24″ Ironwood, Gladstone, Munising, Green Garden, 19″ Marquette (downtown – which usually has less snow than the Marquette Airport), 18″ Iron Mt. and Champion, 16″ Norway and Jacobsville, 15″ Watton, 14″ Detour Village, Garden Corners, 13″ Moran, 12″ St. Ignace, 11″ S. Ste. Marie, Drummond Is., 8″ Mancelona, Manistique, 7″ E. Jordan, 4″ Charlevoix, Gaylord, 3″ Grayling, 2″ Alpena and Benzonia, 1″ Fife Lake, Atlanta, Mio and Lewiston.

Snow Cover Saturday AM

Here’s U.S. snow cover. 31.8% of the contiguous U.S. had snow on the ground this AM. One year ago, it was 32.6%. Regular readers know that I’ve been saying for a while that this fall has been kind of a carbon copy of last fall. Just trace amounts in S. Lower Michigan. You can see that most all of Canada has snow on the ground. There is thick snow in the Western Mountains, where skiing is excellent.

North American Snow and Ice Cover

This was North American snow and ice cover as of Friday AM. Ice cover has been forming across Hudson Bay, generally from west to east) at a fairly rapid pace over the pasts few weeks. The Bay should be totally frozen over by around Christmas Day.

Also, one spot in Siberia had almost 2 meters of snowfall in two days (video at link). That’s over 6 feet!