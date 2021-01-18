Places That Have Had More Snow Than Grand Rapids This Winter

Hey, first check out the rainbow waterfall. Here’s a few places that have had more snow than Grand Rapids this year, starting with New York City (Central Park). Amarillo, Texas has had almost double the snowfall that G.R. has received. Madrid, Spain got the biggest snowstorm they’ve had in over 50 years – they had more snow in one day than G.R. has had all winter. Pittsburgh has had more than 4 times the snowfall of G.R. At the bottom, Alyeska AK – southeast of Anchorage got 7″ of snow by 3 pm Sunday, bringing their season total to 496″ (they don’t count in tenths of an inch). They should top 500 inches today. They have over 12 FEET of snow on the ground.

Season Snowfall as of Sunday Evening

You can travel south of G.R. to Kalamazoo or Oshtemo – they’ve had more snow than G.R. To the west, Holland and Muskegon have had more snow than G.R. To the north, Fremont has had more than double the snowfall that G.R. has recorded and even traveling east to Lansing, they’ve had more snow than G.R. Someone in G.R. has the snow repellent.

Storm system will bring heavy rain and strong wind to Hawaii

A significant front and storm system will bring heavy rain and strong winds to Hawaii. That’s a lotof Watches/Warnings/Advisories. The Honolulu NWS warns of “Surf 30 to 40 feet along the north-facing shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu, Molokai and Maui, with 15 to 20 foot surf along the west-facing shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu and Molokai. Large northwest swells will spread across Oahu and Maui through the day Monday, producing warning level surf heights.”

High Winds for California

ALSO: Slippery spots on some roads, parking lots, driveways and sidewalks this Monday AM. On my way home, I passed two Kent Co. salt trucks and one private salt truck. Map of snowcover in Europe (note the snow in Spain and in the mountains of Morocco (yes, it can snow in Africa). Tropical Storm hits Australia. Plane makes emergency landing on Florida beach. Panama City sunset. Heavy snow in Japan. Waterfall in winter. Rain in the Desert Southwest. Firefall. Record cold in Latvia. Heavy snow in Turkey. Heavy snow in the Northeast. It has never snowed in Key West, Florida. Snow in Glenn, Michigan.