Pic. from Puerto Rico

My daughter and my sister are spending a few days in Puerto Rico. My daughter took this beautiful picture Wednesday. Can you guess which way she was facing when she took the picture?

This is a cumulonimbus cloud. You can see the characteristic anvil shape. You can tell there is rain because of the bright rainbow (which she said turned into a double rainbow).

Puerto Rico radar Wed. 2 5 20

Above you see the Puerto Rico radar, showing the scattered showers, mainly just off the north and south coasts. My daughter was looking northeast from the northeast coast of the island.

The high temperature today in San Juan P.R. was 86° and the high temperature there yesterday was 86°. The low temperature Wed. AM was 75° and the water temperature was 81.5°.

At San Juan the average high and low temperature for January is 83/72 and for August 89/78. The coolest it has ever been was 60 and the highest 98. They get an average of 67% sunshine over the course of the year and they average 56″ of rain, with March being the driest month and May, plus the fall hurricane season being the wettest time of the year.

Hurricane Maria hitting Puerto Rico in September 2017

Puerto Rico still hasn’t fully recovered from Hurricane Maria, which was a Category 4 storm when it hit the island in Sept. 2017. A wind gust to 113 mph was recorded at San Juan and 118 mph at Camp Santiago. 37.9″ of rain fell at Caguas. Puerto Rico also had significant damage from several earthquakes in late Dec. and early Jan.