Overall Cooler Than Average into Early May

Yikes, it was cold this morning…down to 14° at Cadillac. Other lows: 22° at Ionia, Ludington and Mt. Pleasant, 23° at Fremont, 24° at Grand Rapids (tying a record low for the date, I believe), Marshall and Muskegon, 25° at Kalamazoo and Battle Creek, 26° at Benton Harbor and Holland.

The cooler than average pattern should last into at least the first few days of May. The average high temperature for Gr. Rapids is up to 61°. Yesterday’s high temperature of 42° was 19° cooler than average. Today will be the 13th cooler-than-average day in the last 14 days. April 2020 is now 3.2 deg. cooler than average. Precipitation has totaled 1.68″, which is 0.66″ below average. The below average rainfall has allowed some rivers to finally get below average flow. The Grand River in G.R. has a 91% of average flow this AM and the Muskegon River at Croton has a 74% of average flow for April 22.

The 8-14 day temperature outlook from the Storm Prediction Center for April 29 – May 5 (above) gives cooler than average temperatures from Michigan to Maine and south to Virginia.

Look for a few flurries this AM and sprinkles/light showers this PM. Here’s radar:

Lake Michigan Satellite Picture Tue. 4 21 20

The Lake Michigan satellite picture from Tue. PM shows “broken” (about 70% coverage) cumulus clouds over much of Lower Michigan. The land is starting to turn green…you can see that especially in he suburbs west of Chicago.

Earth Day

A final note. Today is Earth Day – I worked on the first Earth Day while a student at the Univ. of Wisconsin. I remember Senator Gaylord Nelson coming to the Meteorology Dept. to pitch his idea. He was a good friend of one of the professors. It was a positive day of education and clean-up – not disruptive protesting. We had a lot of people picking up litter, the scuba club hauling old tires out of creeks, the Scouts were involved. It was one of the first times I was on TV. I rode my bicycle out to WKOW to do an interview on their morning agricultural-oriented show.

Oh – and today is my wedding anniversary…42 years for Gayle and Bill! The weather was perfect, mostly sunny and low 60s with a light southeast wind.