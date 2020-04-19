Overall, a Little Warmer This Week

It was cold last week (relative to average). We had four days in a row (14th-17th) when it didn’t get warmer than 40 deg. in G.R. From Monday – Saturday, the temperature in G.R. was 12.2 deg. colder than average. We also had at least a trace of snow on five days in a row and sever out of nine consecutive days. We’ve only had one day that has reached 70 and that was back on the 7th. We’ll see highs mainly in the 50s and 60s this week.

Have you noticed it’s also been windy. From April 7-18 we had 5 days with peak wind gusts of 40-50 mph and another six days with peak wind gusts of 24-35 mph. Peak wind gusts Sat. included 47 mph in Holland, 42 mph in Gr. Rapids and 41 mph in Muskegon. While not that windy, it’ll be on the breezy side this PM and on Monday Here’s G.R. radar:

Any morning showers exit to the southeast in the afternoon today (Sunday) as the sun comes back out. Inland areas reach the low-mid 50s, while it’ll hold in the low-mid 40s at Lake Michigan.

Severe Weather Outlook Map for Monday/Monday night 4/20

Here’s the Severe Weather Outlook Map for Monday/Monday night (4/20). There is a chance of severe storms from E. Georgia up along the coast to North Carolina. This will be the same storms that will hit the South today. There is also a chance of non-severe thunderstorm from the Great Lakes (including all of Michigan) down to Missouri and west to Colorado. If you do get a thundershower, you could see a gust to 30-40 mph and even perhaps some small hail, but that’s below severe criteria and any reports would be isolated.

Colder air will move back in for Tuesday with temps. in the 40s (coolest day of the week), then back above 50 on Weds. and near 60 Thurs. We could be below freezing again Weds. AM.