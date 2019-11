A Winter Weather Advisory will be in effect from 7 pm Sat. to 1 am Monday for Mason-Lake-Osceola-Clare-Oceana-Newaygo-Mecosta-Isabella-Montcalm- Gratiot. Mixed precipitation is expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches and ice accumulations of one to two tenths of an inch. Isolated snow amounts towards 6 inches are possible across Osceola and Clare Counties. East winds gusting to 30 mph.

South of the Advisory area, there will be mostly rain, but a mix of precipitation is possible, with snow accumulations from 0-2".