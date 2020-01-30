One Year Ago – The Polar Vortex

One year ago – we were dealing with the Polar Vortex. The map above shows air temperatures on Jan. 30, 2019. Muskegon was +1°F – and across Lake Michigan, the temp. was -20° at Green Bay WI. That day, Grand Rapids had a high temp. of +2°F and a low temp. of -8°. The next day, Grand Rapids had a high temp. of +4° and a low temp. of -10°. Both of those days were 27° colder than average. The temp. was cold enough, but it was also windy. On Jan. 30, the average wind speed in G.R. was 16.2 mph. It was cloudy and snowing all day with the wind coming off Lake Michigan. G.R. got 3.6″ of snow that day. On the 31st, the average wind was 10.9 mph. From Jan. 25 – Feb. 1, the temperature never got warmer than 19°. Those 8 days were 17.25° colder than average.

Low temps. the morning of Jan. 30, 2019

This map shows low temps. the morning of Jan. 30, 2019. Note the warming influence of Lake Michigan (and Lake Superior) with a west-northwest wind.

Through Jan. 18 – G.R. had received only 19.2″ of snow…but we made up for lost time. We had measurable snow on April 10th, 11th, 14th and 15th and ended the winter with 81.3″ of snow. We had flurries on April 27th and 29th. On the 27th and 28th, we had scattered frost, but the blossoms were late in coming out and we didn’t have any serious damage to the fruit crop, like we had in 2012 when we had a frost…at that time the blossoms had already come and gone due to unusually warm weather in March 2012.

Note on the map above the extent of the cold air…from the Arctic to N. Mexico (note the temps. in the 50s at 11 am in N. Mexico).