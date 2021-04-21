One More Really Cold Night – Much Warmer Next Week

A Freeze Warning will be in effect for the entire area for tonight and early tomorrow AM. Here’s a look at how cold it was this (Wed.) AM:

Low Temperatures the morning of Wed. April 21, 2021

Just about everyone saw low temps. in the mid 20s. The Benton Harbor Airport stopped at 32°. They picked up a layer of clouds from midnight thru 9 am and the clouds kept their temperature up.

Lows will be similar tonight, though it may be a couple degrees warmer at Lake Michigan because of a light west wind coming off the relatively (important word) warm water. The water temp. at the S. Haven buoy is 44°. Last night Baldwin reached 18° and both Kenton and Baraga Plains ( in the U.P.) dipped to +9°. This morning there was still an inch of snow on the ground at Painesdale and Hancock. Marquette picked up 0.4″ of snow this AM. They’re up to 108.7″ for the season.

Michigan Tech Trail Cam Wed. evening 4 21 21 Houghton MI

This was a grab from the Trail Cam at Michigan Tech. Univ. in Houghton (Upper Michigan). There was still a little snow there (mostly in shaded areas). Houghton had 1/2″ of snow this morning and they just climbed up briefly to 35°. There were below freezing for 56 consecutive hours from Monday early morning until this (Wed.) late afternoon.

Panoramic view of the Alyeska Ski Area in Alaska 4 21 21

This is a screen grab from the panoramic webcam at the Alyeska Ski Resort just southeast of Anchorage, Alaska. Alyeska has led the world in season snowfall for much of this winter. They are now up to 735″ for the season and at the top of the lift, the snow is 132″ deep (11 feet, 2 inches).

Satellite pic. of the Indian and Western Pacific Oceans

Strong typhoon “Surigae” has a well-defined eye. The storm missed the Philippine Island and will be curving to the east-northeast…it will gradually weaken as it moves over cooler water. Smaller cyclone “Jobo” is north of Madagascar.

Forecast High Temperatures for Thursday 4/22/21

Here’s a map showing forecast high temps. for the U.S. for Thursday. Grand Rapids is expected to reach 51° – that’s 10 degrees cooler than average. Much of the U.S.east of the Rockies will be cooler than average.

