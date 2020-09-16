On the Road

I’m on vacation this week. With the passing of my 100+ year old mother last December, I’m actually somewhere other than Tennessee, though I really, really miss mom and I miss our trips to TN. A couple years ago, we managed to get to Tennessee five times in one year.

We thought about where to go for a couple days to remain COVID safe and decided to come down to Gun Lake. It’s past peak season. We have a room all by ourselves…I haven’t seen or heard of anyone else on our floor. We were very well separated at the restaurant (staying inside because I know that yellowjackets can become pesty in late summer/early fall and they are attracted to food). BTW, I didn’t see as many mosquitoes this summer. It might have been just where and when I happened to be.

I got out for a +3 mile hike along the south shore of the lake just before sunset.

Sun shining through the smoke layer Tue. Evening

I had a good view of the sun as it set in the west (not west-northwest anymore). It became dimmer and red as it shone through a thicker layer of smoke, disappearing into the gray before it reached the horizon.

Gun Lake sunset – pic. taken from the road

Here’s a wider view. There were lots (2 dozen at least) boats on the lake, including one water skier, jet skies and lots of pontoons. The water temp. of inland Reeds Lake is 67°, so I’d guess Gun Lake is probably 68°. The Holland State Park water temp. is 65°.

My lucky day – I went to get a candy bar from the vending machine and there were 4 quarters in the change return. So – got a “free” Snickers!

Maple Tree at the Alpine Athletic Field

Before we left, I took this pic. of a maple tree turning color at the Alpine Athletic Field. Some trees turn color earlier (some sugar maples) and some later (weeping willows, Siberian elms). Bradford pear trees – an ornamental tree often planted in urban areas) can hold their leaves into early November in Michigan. If you see a tree with dried brown leaves in winter, it’s probably a beech or white oak. This is called “marcescence”.