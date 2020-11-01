October was cooler and a little drier than average.

The above pic. is the last minute of sunshine in the month of October at the South Haven Beach. We had 100% of possible sunshine on Halloween. The month of October gave us 40% of possible sunshine. Average sunshine for October is 44%.

October was 3.2° cooler than average – the second month in a row with below average temperatures. If you combine September and October, we’ve were 2.2° cooler than average. Last year Sept. 1 – Oct. 31 was 1.4° warmer than average. The warmest day was the 9th with a high of 79° and the coolest temperature was 25° on Oct. 31.

Rainfall was 2.67″ and that was 0.59″ below average (good news for those dealing with high water levels at Lake Michigan. We had just a trace of snow during October. Marquette in the U.P. had a record 22.1″ of snow during the month. Other U.P. snow totals in October: 25.9″ at Painesdale, 24.8″ at Tamarack, 24.1 Superior, 22.0″ Herman.

The average wind speed for th moth was 9.2 mph. The fastest wind gusts in Grand Rapids were 47 mph on the 16th and 46 mph on the 12th. We had 4 days when we could see lightning and two mornings with heavy fog.

Thunder Bay Island Lighthouse on Friday, October 30, 2020

While we are past peak color, there is still some color to see. This is the lighthouse on Thunder Bay Island near Alpena. We have a nice sunny stretch coming up from Monday (2nd) thru next weekend (8th). It looks like a trend to colder and cloudier weather starts around Nov. 9th/10th.