October – Another Wet Month

Look at the waves yesterday t Michigan City, Indiana yesterday. The peak wave height at the Michigan City buoy was 14.1 feet! The mid-Lake Michigan buoy reported a peak wave of 13.1 feet.

Grand Rapids had 0% sunshine on the last 3 days of October, 14% sunshine in the last week of October and just 3 days in the last 3 weeks (21 days) with more than 50% of possible sunshine. For the month, we had 35% sunshine (average is 44%).

Looks like we’ll end up with slightly below average temperatures (50.2°) for the month (-0.8°). So, this year (2019) we have had only two months that have been warmer than average (July and September) and 8 months that have been cooler than average. The warmest temp. for the month in G.R. was 77° and the coolest was 31°. The 1st was the only day that deviated more than 10° from average.

Rain, rain, go away – come again some other day. A lot of us have been singing that tune. Rainfall for October totaled 7.13″ in Gran Rapids (7.84″ in Muskegon). That was 3.87″ above average. For Sept./Oct. rainfall totaled 14.45″ and that was 6.91″ above average. For the year so far, we are at 44.71″ and that’s 12.45″ above average. We’re on track to have our wettest year ever – second only to 1883. Eighteen out of 31 days had measurable rainfall – and add 3 days with sprinkles and you get only 10 days all month that were dry.

Peak Wind Gusts Thursday PM 10 31 19

We also had some wind – 15 days with gusts over 30 mph in Gr. Rapids. From the 13th thru the 22nd – we had four days with gusts of +40 mph in G.R. It was windier at Lake Michigan.

Muskegon GLERL picture 3:40 pm Oct. 31 2019

We had a Winter Weather Advisory, a Lakeshore Flood Advisory and Gale Warnings in effect…despite that…there was a boat (I assume he/they were fishing) in the Muskegon Channel Thursday PM.

High tempertures well below average (yellow line) to start November

We had identical high temperatures of 41° and 34° on the 30th and 31st. As you can see temperatures stay well below average for the next 5 days.