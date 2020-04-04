The Port Sheldon and South Haven buoys are back in the water. The Cook Nuclear Plant buoy off Berrien Co. has also been put back into service. Check the buoy portal and you’ll see when the other buoys (like the mid-Lake Michigan buoys) are back in service. The buoys from LimnoTech (in Ann Arbor) are supported by private contributions. WOODTV is one of the sponsors of the buoys. Here’s a link to a Go Fund Me page for the S. Haven buoy and one for the Port Sheldon buoy. Donations are tax-deductible.

9 pm after sunset from the Port Sheldon buoy 4 3 20

This image was taken at 9 pm Friday (4/3/20) in rather weak twilight from the Port Sheldon buoy, looking east back toward the Michigan shore. Friday was an unusually calm day. Once I checked the data and the waves said 0.0 feet – completely calm – and that’s rare. The wind at the time was 0.5 mph. The water temp. was a chilly 40 degrees.

Sunset July 25, 2018 from the South Haven buoy

We get some great sunset pics. from the buoy and of course, we can see what the wind and waves are like over the open water.

South Haven buoy on Oct. 14, 2019

Here’s a mid-afternoon picture from the South Haven buoy taken on Oct. 14, 2019. You can see pretty blue sky and classic cumulus clouds. When the bouys were placed on Thursday (4/2/20), a seagull came out to watch.