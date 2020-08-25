Number of 90-Degree Days

Grand Rapids reached 91 degrees on Monday, the 15th time we’ve reached 90° this summer. We’re not done – we’ll likely reach 90° again a time or two this week:

Anticipated high temperatures the rest of this week

We have a good shot at making 90° again both Wednesday and Thursday. After that, cooler air starts to move in and that should last into the first week of September:

8-14 Day Temperature Outlook for the First Week of September

The 8-14 Day Temperature Outlook from the Climate Prediction Center calls for a push of cooler air into the mid-section of the country (including the Western Great Lakes) with warmer than average temperatures along the West Coast, the South and the East Coast.

The 8-14 Day Rainfall Outlook for the first week of September

The 8-14 Day Rainfall Outlook calls for generally dry conditions in the western half of the country with wet conditions centered over the Ohio Valley.

