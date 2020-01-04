Not Much Snow This Coming Week

Above is the 72-Hour Probability of 2″ or more of snow. There’s a good chance of that across N. Michigan, but not much chance of that much snow in S. Lower Michigan.
Here’s the precipitation forecast from the Weather Prediction Center for the next 7 days. The heaviest forecast precipitation is in the Pacific Northwest. That’s a lot of rain and mountain snow. There is also a band of fairly heavy precipitation from E. Texas and Louisiana into the Ohio Valley and for upstate New York and N. New England. There’s a little lake-effect snow east of the lakes. Much of our area is forecast to get 1/4-1/2″ of precipitation. That means river levels will continue to gradually go down this week.