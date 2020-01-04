Not Much Snow This Coming Week

Above is the 72-Hour Probability of 2″ or more of snow. There’s a good chance of that across N. Michigan, but not much chance of that much snow in S. Lower Michigan.

Precipitation Forecast from the Weather Prediction Center for the next 7 Days

Here’s the precipitation forecast from the Weather Prediction Center for the next 7 days. The heaviest forecast precipitation is in the Pacific Northwest. That’s a lot of rain and mountain snow. There is also a band of fairly heavy precipitation from E. Texas and Louisiana into the Ohio Valley and for upstate New York and N. New England. There’s a little lake-effect snow east of the lakes. Much of our area is forecast to get 1/4-1/2″ of precipitation. That means river levels will continue to gradually go down this week.